East Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district has reached a significant milestone in health care delivery with the successful transportation of Hepatitis vaccines from the District Hospital in Seppa to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Bameng using drone technology.

In a press release, the DIPR East Kameng stated that this achievement was part of the Drone-Based Doorstep Diagnostic Service Project, an initiative aimed at enhancing last-mile healthcare accessibility in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

"The use of drones for medical logistics not only reduces delivery time but also ensures timely immunisation and strengthens the overall healthcare infrastructure in the region. This initiative marks a major step forward in leveraging innovative technologies to bridge healthcare gaps in Arunachal Pradesh," said a release.

Earlier, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India self-reliant and technologically empowered, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched a pioneering study on the aerial transport of human corneas and amniotic membrane grafts, according to an ICMR press statement.

ICMR in collaboration with AIIMS New Delhi and Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital and with the support from Ministry of Civil Aviation has conducted a feasibility study to assess the potential of using drones to transport sensitive ophthalmic biomaterials such as human corneas and amniotic membrane grafts from peripheral collection centres to tertiary hospitals for transplantation procedures, in Sonipat and Jhajjar, Haryana.

The drone successfully transported corneal tissue from Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital (Sonipat Centre) to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), AIIMS Jhajjar, and subsequently to AIIMS New Delhi. The distance between the two cities was covered in around 40 minutes via drones, which usually takes around 2-2.5 hours to cover via road.

The drone maintained optimal conditions for specimen integrity, and upon arrival, the cornea was evaluated, which led to a successful transplant surgery, according to the statement. Drones are emerging as game changers in healthcare logistics, offering rapid delivery of life-saving medical supplies to remote and hard-to-reach areas.

The timely transportation of corneal tissues is critical, as the viability of donated corneas is time-sensitive. Delays in transportation can compromise tissue quality and reduce the chances of successful transplantation.

Drone-based transport offers a swift, temperature-stable, and efficient alternative to traditional road networks, which are often slow or unpredictable, especially in semi-urban or rural areas. This can help bridge the gap between donor sites and recipients, ensuring that no viable tissue goes unused and that more patients regain their sight in time, according to the release. (ANI)

