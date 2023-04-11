Walong (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to the brave heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty during the 1962 war, at Walong War Memorial in Arunachal Pradesh.

Shah is on a two-day visit to the Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

On Monday, Shah launched the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' in Arunachal Pradesh's Kibithoo and said "no one can encroach even pin's tip worth of our land" and that "no one has the power to cast an evil eye on us".

The Home Minister said that no one can cast their "evil eye" on India in today's time as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Indian Army are guarding the borders.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has approved the VVP with central components of Rs 4,800 crore including Rs 2,500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for the Financial Years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

The VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme under which 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.

In the first phase, 662 villages have been identified for priority coverage, which includes 455 villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

The VVP will help in improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and encourage them to stay in their native locations thereby reversing the outmigration from these villages and adding to the security of the border. (ANI)

