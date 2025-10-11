Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): A consultative meeting regarding the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh was conducted on Saturday at the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Office Complex in Pasighat, East Siang district.

This discussion involved representatives from the NHPC and delegations from the East Siang Downstream Dam Affected People's Forum (ESDDAPF).

Also Read | US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor Gifts Donald Trump Signed 'Mr Prime Minister, You Are Great' Photograph to PM Narendra Modi (See Pic).

The delegation was led by Oni Tamuk, President, ESDDAPF. Nalo Ering, Vice President, and Jobomchang Mengu, General Secretary, from ESSDAPF, were also present at the meeting.

Amar Nath Jha, General Manager (Civil), Head of Project, Siang Lower Project, NHPC, briefed the participants on the key aspects of the project. Jha highlighted the strategic and water security importance of the National Project Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Also Read | Chennai Rains and Weather Forecast: Tamil Nadu Capital Gears Up for Intense Northeast Monsoon, Mayor Announces Extra Flood Prevention Measures.

He also stated that the project aims to achieve multiple objectives, including flood moderation, water security, and hydropower generation, while simultaneously driving regional growth through enhanced infrastructure, employment opportunities, and community welfare programmes.

Jha further stated that the dam is constructed to protect the downstream area from flash floods, and the regulated flow from the dam will control erosion of the downstream riverbank.

He further stated that the dam will serve as a vital safeguard for the Adi community, strengthening the long-term resilience and sustainability of the Siang region. It was appealed to ESDDAPF to support PFR and create grassroots awareness regarding the importance and necessity of SUMP.

During the meeting, Oni Tamuk, President of Nalo Ering, Vice-President, and Jobomchang Mengu, General Secretary of ESSDAPF, also expressed their views and concerns about the SUMP.

During the meeting, the Project informed that vulnerable locations, susceptible to soil erosion along river banks due to dam discharge, will be identified during the DPR stage for consideration in EMP studies.

The meeting was characterised by open dialogue, mutual respect, and a constructive exchange of ideas. NHPC reiterated its commitment to working closely with community organisations to ensure that the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project benefits the region while addressing environmental and social concerns. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)