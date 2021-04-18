Itanagar, Apr 18 (PTI) At least 19 more people, including three security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, which took the tally in the state to 16,967, a senior official said on Sunday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 56, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the 19 cases, 17 were detected through rapid antigen tests, one each through RT-PCR and TrueNAT methods.

Eight new cases were reported from the Capital Complex Region, two each from Lower Dibang Valley, West Kameng and Namsai and one each from Papumpare, Lohit, Upper Siang, Lower Subansiri and East Siang districts, Jampa said.

Accordingly, the number of active patients in the northeastern state increased to 105.

Two army men and an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan are among the new patients, the SSO said.

Six more persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday, raising the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 16,806, the official said.

The recovery rate stood at 99.05 per cent and the positivity rate at 0.62 per cent.

The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 39 followed by Lower Dibang Valley district at 35, Jampa said.

As many as 4,19,731 samples have been tested so far, including 659 on Saturday, Dr Jampa added.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 1,65,414 people have been inoculated in Arunachal Pradesh since the vaccination drive began in January this year. PTI

