Itanagar, Feb 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh recorded a dip in new COVID-19 cases as the frontier state reported 42 new infections, eight less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 63,982, a senior health official said here on Sunday.

Of the 42 fresh cases, 10 were reported from West Kameng district, nine from Lower Subansiri and four each from the Capital Complex Region, Upper Siang and Namsai district respectively, the official said.

As many as 62,993 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 197 on Saturday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 294 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 695 active COVID-19 cases, the SSO said, adding that the coronavirus recovery rate has marginally improved to 98.45 per cent from 98.21 per cent the previous day.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 158 followed by Lower Subansiri (132), West Kameng (63), East Siang (42) and Lohit (35).

A total of 12,54,565 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 523 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio remained at 8.03 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said 16,06,667 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far.

