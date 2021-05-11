Itanagar, May 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 205 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the northeastern state to 20,370, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 64 as four more persons succumbed to the infection on Monday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A 44-year-old teacher died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu here, while a 60-year-old man from Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district, died at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) at Dibrugarh in Assam, the official said.

An 18-year-old woman from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, and a 53-year-old person from Kalaktang in West Tameng district also died of the disease on Monday, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh COVID-19 cases at 61, followed by Lower Subansiri (20), Anjaw (17), 15 each from Namsai and East Siang, Changlang (14) and Lower Dibang Valley (13), the official said.

Eight cases were also detected in Lohit, six each in Upper Subansiri and Lower Siang, five each in Leparada, Papumpare and West Kameng, three in Dibang Valley, two each in Upper Siang, West Siang, Tawang and Kamle, while and one each case was also reported from Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Tirap and Siang district respectively, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 188 were detected through rapid antigen test, 12 through RT-PCR and 7 through TrueNat method, the SSO said.

Barring 68, all the fresh cases are asymptomatic, Dr Jampa said.

At least 179 people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 18,351.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 90.09 per cent while the active percentage stands at 9.60 and the positivity rate at 7.14 per cent, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,955 active COVID-19 cases, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 573, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (222), Lower Subansiri (132), Papumpare (119), West Kameng (112) and Changlang at 100.

Altogether, 4,85,734 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 2,872 on Monday, the SSO said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 2,92,841 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination programme in January.

