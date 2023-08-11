Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India] August 11 (ANI): The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with a Delhi-based private hospital and healthcare company to strengthen the healthcare services of the state.

The MoU was signed between the Arunachal Pradesh government, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Religare Group’s CSR arm Religare Care Foundation (RCF) in Itanagar on Friday.

Under the MoU, Ganga Ram Hospital and its partner Religare Care Foundation (RCF) will offer technical assistance to GoAP to strengthen the hill state’s tertiary healthcare systems and infrastructure.

To begin with, a Centre of Excellence for Renal Sciences will be established at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang and Chief Secretary Dharmendra were also present on the occasion.

Expressing happiness at the association, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the MoU is a step forward to fulfil the vision of providing affordable, accessible and equitable Health care services to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“It is an endeavour of the Government to bring the best of the tertiary health care services near to home thereby reducing the cost and also the psychological trauma the family has to go through for seeking such medical care. By joining hands with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Religare group, we look forward to bringing about changes that positively impact the lives of the people and also the entire Health care landscape of the State,” he said.

Observing that kidney diseases have become a major problem for most people of the state, Khandu expressed hope that the Centre of Excellence for Renal Sciences will offer best of the treatment and care to patients, especially those hailing from rural areas.

He requested officials of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Religare and state health services to explore more avenues to collaborate so that the best treatments are made available to the people within the state.

Health Minister Alo Libang informed that in the first phase of the partnership, the Group will assist in establishing a state-of-the-art healthcare facility dedicated to renal sciences and related research.

“This facility will ensure that patients requiring dialysis or kidney transplants receive the same level of care as those in other parts of the country. Moreover, healthcare professionals in the state will receive appropriate training to enhance their skills and bring them in line with their counterparts in leading states with superior healthcare facilities,” he added.

The MoU was signed by state Health and Family Welfare Secretary Liyon Borang, Director (Medical) of Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Satendra Katoch and Dr Rashmi Salija, Executive Chairperson of Religare Enterprises Ltd.

Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Ltd expressed gratitude to the state government for the opportunity to collaborate.

“This collaboration will greatly enhance the state’s healthcare infrastructure and contribute to the professional development of healthcare practitioners. We believe that this partnership will give us a unique opportunity to serve the people of Arunachal Pradesh and make the state the healthcare services hub in the North East,” Saluja said.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman – Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital assured commitment to improve the healthcare ecosystem in the state.

He expressed optimism that by working along with the state’s healthcare professionals a qualitative difference will be brought to the healthcare services in the region.

In its Budget for 2023-24, the state has allocated 5.1 per cent of its expenditure on health.

Through Ayushman Bharat, the state has seen the establishment of health and wellness centres and dispensaries, which have greatly enhanced healthcare services. (ANI)

