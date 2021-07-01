Itanagar, Jul 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,857 on Thursday as 286 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 172, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region registered the highest number of new cases at 71, followed by Upper Subansiri (29), and Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit (20 each), State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Two fresh fatalities were recorded in Namsai, and one each in Upper Siang and Capital Complex.

The state now has 2,762 active cases, while 32,923 more people have recovered from the disease, including 207 on Wednesday, he said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 91.82 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 586, followed by West Kameng (217) and Upper Subansiri (202).

The state has thus far tested 7.65 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 4,782 on Wednesday, Jampa said, adding the positivity rate stands at 5.98 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 5.9 lakh people have been inoculated to date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)