Itanagar, Mar 17 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) will hold summary revision of electoral rolls for Panchayati Raj institutions and municipal bodies of the state with January 1, 2025 as qualifying date, an official said on Monday.

The draft publication of rolls will be carried out on April 17, said SEC under secretary Tage Nipa.

The period of filing of claims and objections will be from April 17 to May 8.

The reading of relevant part/section of electoral rolls in gram sabha/local bodies for verification of names, will be on April 19 to 21.

Nipa said the SEC will conduct a special campaign with booth-level agents of political parties for receiving claims and objections on April 24 and 25.

The disposal of claims and objections will be done from May 8 to 29.

The preparation and printing of the supplementary list will be done on June 10 while the final publication of electoral rolls will be on June 16, the official said.

The official directed the Electoral Registration Officers/Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to conduct the summary revision of e-rolls strictly as per the provisions contained in Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997 (preparation of e-rolls) Rules 2002.

Elections to the two-tier panchayat and municipal bodies in Itanagar and Pasighat in East Siang district are due in November-December 2025.

