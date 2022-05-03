Itanagar, May 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh has recorded a GST collection of Rs 196 crore in April, registering a year-on-year growth of 90 per cent, the highest among states, an official said on Tuesday.

The northeastern state had mopped up Rs 103 crore in the year-ago month.

The state had registered a 14 per cent GST revenue growth in March this year with a collection of Rs 105 crore, up from Rs 92 crore in the year-ago month.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for the state's achievement.

"Good news for India is GST revenue collection for April 2022 is record Rs 1.68 lakh crore. Great news is that Arunachal Pradesh recorded highest GST collection in April 2022 with 90% jump! Congratulations Arunachal Pradesh led by CM @PemaKhanduBJP & DyCM and FM @ChownaMeinBJP," Rijiju had said on Twitter.

Khandu also shared the state's achievement on the microblogging site.

"A great news from Arunachal Pradesh! Arunachal records highest growth of GST revenue during April 2022 vis a vis April 2021. A record 90% jump in GST collection," Khandu said in a tweet.

