Itanagar, Dec 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 16,696 after seven people tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

The state has so far registered 56 coronavirus deaths.

Three fresh infections were reported from the Capital Complex Region and two each from Tawang and Lower Dibang Valley districts, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 119 active cases, while 16,521 patients have recovered from the disease thus far, he said.

The recovery rate stands at 98.95 per cent.

Altogether, 3,76,568 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date, including 400 since Monday, Jampa added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)