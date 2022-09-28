Itanagar, Sep 28 (PTI) Fixed-wing aircraft under the Centre's Udan scheme will soon operate at picturesque Mechukha valley in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

An Advance Landing Ground (ALG) is coming up at Mechuka, the district headquarters town.

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker PD Sona, who represents Mechuka constituency on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of Indian Air Force (IAF) and Shi-Yomi district administration here and discussed various issues pertaining to the ALG and civil terminal, a communique said.

Emphasizing the importance of air service in the remote district bordering China, Sona said that once operational, the ALG would not only benefit the people of the district but also the tourists who want to visit the enchanting land of Mechukha valley.

Stating that proper coordination between civil administration and IAF is very crucial for safety and security and dual utilization of the ALG, Sona suggested the IAF to always get in touch with state administration for any kind of assistance or to sort out issues.

He, however, urged the IAF authorities to give early clearance for construction of the entry and exit gate at the civil terminal so that fixed-wing civil air services are started for the greater interest of the people of the district.

The speaker also suggested for construction of proper in-let and out-let for free-flow of water preventing inundation and flooding of the ALG and nearby areas during monsoon season, the communique added.

