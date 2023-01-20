Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday called on the Governor Brig (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar and emphasized that the State Government must explore new avenues for self-employment for the youth of the state.

They also discussed about developmental issues and tourism.

He said that the tourism sector provides a huge opportunity for entrepreneurship.

Commending the State Deputy Chief Minister for transforming Namsai into a major tourist destination in the State, the Governor suggested for improving tourism destinations in Vijoynagar as well.

He said that with the completion of the Miao-Vijoynagar Road, the Eastern most strategic part of the State has the potential to become a major tourist destination.

"With connectivity, the protection of the prayed wildlife, flora and fauna, in the famous Namdapha National Park will be ensured," he said.

The Governor said that the people should also look at the Vijoynagar habitats from the national security angle and to do everything possible to have a good and happy presence of Indian Citizens in Vijoynagar to serve as our shields.

The Governor appreciated the State Government for safe and secured Parasuram Kund Mela this year.

He conveyed his appreciation to the district officials, Police and Mela organizers.

The Deputy Chief Minister briefed the Governor of the recently concluded Parasuram Kund Mela. (ANI)

