New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit the Singhu border on Monday, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Sunday extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' organisations on December 8.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Alert: Roads to Take And Avoid as Farmers’ Protest Enters 12th Day Today.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Singhu Border along with his cabinet ministers later in the day," an AAP functionary said.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that all AAP workers across the country will support the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.

Also Read | Farmers Protest| Arvind Kejriwal to Visit Singhu Border Today: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on December 7, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)