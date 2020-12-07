Delhi, December 7: Farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to protest against the farm laws on Monday. The farmers' protest at Singhu border, against Central Government's Farm laws, entered 12th day today. Several routes have been closed on account of the farmers' protest.

Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the public about the routes which one can take and the ones that need to be avoided. Farmers Protest: Punjab Minister Vijay Inder Singla Hands Over Rs 5 Lakh Cheque to Kin of Farmer Who Died During Agitation.

Delhi Farmers Continue to Camp at Singhu Border:

Delhi: Farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to protest against the farm laws. The farmers' protest at Singhu border, against Central Government's Farm laws, entered 12th day today. pic.twitter.com/MAiekrZMvG — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

Below are some traffic alerts issued by Delhi Traffic Police For Monday:

The Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi.

The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. So people can take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders. commuters have been asked to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK Road, NH44. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.

Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.

