Mumbai, December 7: In view of the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the region, the Noida police extended restrictions under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) throughout the Gautam Budh Nagar district. The imposition of Sec 144 restricts public gatherings and holding of the congregations.

Nepal to announce revised height of Mt Everest on Tuesday. Protesters gathered in large numbers in front of High Commission flouted social distancing norms during a pandemic. Permission was sought from Metropolitan Police London for a drive past protest involving about 40 vehicles.

With agitating farmers continuing to block most border points in Delhi, traders and agriculture produce market committees on Sunday said prices of fruits and vegetables are likely to shoot up in the capital city this week

Shiv Sena supports 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers on December 8, tweeted party leader Sanjay Raut

