Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday and lauded his government's work in key sectors such as education, healthcare, and women's empowerment.

In a post on X, highlighting shared priorities, Kejriwal said both leaders have consistently learned from each other's governance approaches, while appreciating the transformative impact of Tamil Nadu's policies on its people.

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"Honoured to meet with the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @mkstalin. We share a common vision for education, healthcare, and women's empowerment. We have always learnt from each other. I deeply appreciate the impact his dedicated governance has created in transforming the lives of the people of Tamil Nadu," Kejriwal posted.

This comes as Kejriwal is set to address election rallies in support of DMK and CM MK Stalin on April 20 and 21, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

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AAP has not put up any candidate for the Assembly poll race, choosing to support the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) instead.

Meanwhile, CM Stalin has been campaigning for DMK across the state, as he interacted with the people in Chennai's Anna Nagar Tower Park area on Monday during his morning walk campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. People, from all walks of life, thronged to greet the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Stalin conducted a house-to-house campaign in the Netthukuppam area of Thiruvottiyur, after campaigning in Hosur, Krishnagiri, Mylapore, Thousand Lights, and T Nagar constituencies.

Parallely, AIADMK-BJP alliance's campaign is also in full swing, with active participation from BJP's top brass, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow in the Modakurichi Assembly constituency in support of Kirthika Shivkumar and slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, alleging corruption and nepotism.

He also expressed confidence in the prospects of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu ahead of the polls on April 23. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)