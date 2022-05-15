Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited India's first Food Security Mart, a revolutionary initiative by Twenty20 party led by Sabu Jacob in Kizhakkambalam, Kerala.

Kejriwal arrived at Cochin international airport near here on Saturday morning to loud cheers of his supporters. He is scheduled to address a public meeting organised by the apolitical outfit Twenty20 at the Kitex Garments Ground on Sunday.

The two outfits seem to have reached a mutual understanding ahead of the bypoll in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. Initially, it was rumoured that the outfits would put up a consensus candidate in the election. Soon after, the AAP declared that it will not contest the election.

On May 2, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "There has been a very positive development in Kerala that a very progressive new kind of a party in Kerala named Twenty20 has invited the Chief Minister of Delhi for its annual meeting on May 15. Arvind Kejriwal has kindly accepted their invitation."

"AAP has learned that this is a very progressive party (Twenty2020), which is working at the grassroots of democracy and they have earned a lot of laurels for their work in panchayats. So, we hope that a party like Twenty20 and AAP can work together in some shape or format in the political scenario of Kerala," the spokesperson said.

"Twenty2020 Party head Sabu Jacob had a big industry and just for his interest in social work, he left those things. AAP feels that these two parties can work together. Whether there will be any coalition, is not known yet. But yes, there are common platforms we work on and there are common interests as well. The parties' work profile will be decided later," Bharadwaj said.

This is the first visit of Kejriwal to Kerala after he won the Delhi assembly elections for the second consecutive term in 2020. (ANI)

