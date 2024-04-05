New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita acts as a glue in AAP and as she is allowed to meet the chief minister in jail, she takes Delhi's issues to Kejriwal and his issues to the party.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "For years Sunita Kejriwal has been with Arvind Kejriwal, through thick and thin. If such a person stays in the party then she acts as a glue in the party and we see it as a blessing. Since she is a family member she is allowed to meet the chief minister in jail, she takes Delhi's issues to Arvind Kejriwal and his issues to us."

Also Read | Chandigarh Mayoral Elections 2024: Returning Officer Anil Masih Who Defaced Ballots Tenders Unconditional Apology in Supre Court.

He further said that due to the emotional bonding of party cadres with the chief minister they have sympathy for Sunita Kejriwal.

"Although Sunita Kejriwal is not a party member even then as a family member it is advantage that the communication with the chief minister is continuing due to her presence," he added.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party's Foundation Day Strengthens Our Resolve of Jan Seva, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Sunita Kejriwal, read out a message from her husband asking his MLAs to visit their areas every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out.

"Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out," Kejriwal said in his letter read out by his wife in a video statement.

"I am not just talking about solving their government problems. We should solve other problems too. Delhi's two crore people are my family. No one should be unhappy because of me. God bless all of them. Jai Hind," Kejriwal added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)