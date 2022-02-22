Bhopal, Feb 22 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government announced that night curfew would be lifted from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases.

"The situation of coronavirus infection in the state is under control now. COVID-19 positivity rate has come down to less than 1 per cent. Keeping these circumstances in view, night curfew is being lifted from today midnight,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

He, however, said people must adopt COVID appropriate behaviour despite withdrawal of curbs, adding that they must not be "careless" while celebrating Holi, Rangpanchami and other upcoming festivals.

Night curfew was enforced in December last year amid a rise in cases due to the Omicron variant. All other pandemic curbs imposed in the state have already been withdrawn.

