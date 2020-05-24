India News | As Domestic Flights Are Set to Resume, K'taka Minister Demands Reopening of Hotels

Bengaluru (Karnataka [India], May 24 (ANI): Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi on Sunday said that hotels should reopen with some conditions as domestic flights are set to resume from May 25.

"Resumption of domestic flights will generate a requirement for hotels in order to facilitate the stay for travellers. Hence, hotels should reopen with some conditions," Ravi said.

He further said that due to the enforcement of countrywide lockdown, the tourism industry at present is 100 per cent flat.

"As the promotion of tourism in present times is extremely difficult, the department has planned to begin the tourism industry step by step. First, will be to promote native tourism, then inter-district tourism, intra-state tourism and finally international tourism," the ministry stated.

The Centre has allowed the domestic flights to resume operations from Monday. (ANI)

