Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI): As the Northeast Monsoon intensified in Tamil Nadu, various parts of the state are witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Karur city and surrounding areas received moderate rainfall for more than an hour today. It has been raining incessantly for the past few days in Karur, an RMC statement said.

Also Read | UPPCL TG2 Answer Key 2023 Released At uppcl.org; Raise Objections Till November 25.

The RMC has predicted moderate thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain very likely in isolated places over the Thenkasi, Chengalpattu, Karur and Namakkal districts of Tamil Nadu up to 10 pm today.

Various parts of the district, especially Karur City, Thanthonimalai, Gandhigram, Vengamedu and surrounding areas like Velliyanai, Uppidamangalam, and Manmangalam have been experiencing widespread rainfall, as per RGC release.

Also Read | Thane Stripping Case: Minor Boy Stripped Nude, Beaten for 'Rs 300-Loan' in Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Hometown; One Arrested (Watch Video).

Due to heavy rainfall in the Karur district, the sewage water mixed with the rainwater and accumulated in the municipal areas creating trouble for the residents nearby.

The RGC has also predicted light thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rain very likely in isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ranipettai, Tiruvannamalai, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area up to 10 pm today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)