Patna (Bihar) [India], January 26 (ANI): Amid the political turmoil in Bihar, Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) president Upendra Kushwaha on Friday took a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that even if the latter leaves the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), what is the guarantee that he would stay with the Bharatiya Janata Party after the Lok Sabha elections.

The former ally of Bihar Chief Minister told ANI that it is true Kumar is considering leaving his current alliance.

"There is talk that he may join the NDA alliance. It is true that CM Nitish Kumar is considering leaving the (INDIA alliance). If he joins the NDA, the big question is whether he will stay with the NDA after the elections or not... What is the guarantee that he will not leave the NDA alliance after the Lok Sabha elections," Kushwaha said.

Earlier, Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at RJD's ruling ally, JDU, on X posting that while the 'socialist party' (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns, a statement which triggered cracks within the ruling alliance.

However, a few hours later, all three posts by Lalu's daughter were deleted.

Earlier on Wednesday, on the occasion of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur's birth centenary celebrations, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a scathing attack on dynastic politics saying, "Karpoori Thakur never promoted his family. Taking inspiration from him, I too have never promoted any member of my family. But today, people are promoting dynastic politics."

However, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Thursday affirmed that the party was still with the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in the state and the opposition bloc--INDIA.

Speaking to ANI, Tyagi said, "JD(U) remains a part of the INDIA alliance."

Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday said that the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government will not last for long.

"Recently I had said that there would be a change in Bihar after January 20 and the basis of this was Nitish Kumar's statement. He has said many things against RJD...On this basis, we said that the alliance would not work. Their alliance will not last for long. Nitish Kumar's dream of becoming PM has been shattered... Therefore, after breaking the alliance, he may contest the Lok Sabha elections independently or join the other alliance," Manjhi said.

The former Bihar Chief Minister said that if Kumar jumped ship again, he would not compromise with the top post.

"For now, we cannot say when that will happen, but normally Nitish Kumar does not compromise on the Chief Ministeral post. Nothing can be said about whether the NDA alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accept Kumar as the Chief Minister or not," he added.

Notably, the BJP has convened a meeting with its local leaders on Saturday in the state capital Patna.

The meeting, which would be attended by district presidents and district-level officials of the party has been called for a "confidence building" among the leaders of BJP's state unit before they take any decision regarding forming the government with Kumar's JD(U) in the state, sources said.

Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde will also go to Bihar tomorrow morning, they said. (ANI)

