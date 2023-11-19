Telangana Assembly Election 2023: BJP Chief JP Nadda Takes Dig at Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Says 'Politics of Incumbent BRS Is About Appeasement' (Watch Video)

Nadda said that PM Narendra Modi's politics is about fulfilling the needs of the people leading to their 'santushtikaran' (satisfaction). Taking a dig at BRS, the BJP chief said that the politics of incumbent BRS is about 'tushtikaran' (appeasement).

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 19, 2023 04:52 PM IST

Ahead of the assembly elections in Telangana, BJP chief JP Nadda, on Sunday, November 19, attacked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) while addressing a rally in the state. Speaking at a public meeting at Chevella in Telangana's Ranga Reddy, Nadda said that PM Narendra Modi's politics is about fulfilling the needs of the people leading to their 'santushtikaran' (satisfaction). Taking a dig at BRS, the BJP chief said that the politics of incumbent BRS is about 'tushtikaran' (appeasement). ‘BRS Means Corruption’, Says Amit Shah Ahead of Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 (Watch Video).

JP Nadda Attacks BRS

