Bengaluru, Nov 10 (PTI) The Army Service Corps Motorcycle Display team- 'Tornadoes', on Tuesday said its daredevils broke nine records in fastest and longest human pyramids, Longest ride through tunnel of fire and various other stunts.

The stunts performed on Monday and Tuesday were the fastest human pyramid riding one motorcycle, fastest human pyramid riding two, three, four and five motorcycles.

The tornadoes stunned the onlookers with the breathtaking highest moving human pyramid, longest backward motorcycle ride, longest leg ride and longest knee ride.

The most challenging stunt which audiences watched with bated breath was the longest ride through the tunnel of fire.

The team, which performed the stunts, comprised one officer, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 34 soldiers of the ASC.

A Defence public relation officer, who shared the information said there were no injuries during the stunt.

According to him, Captain Shivam Singh led the Tornadoes to new heights of success.

He also said the Tornadoes are stationed at the Army Service Corps Training Centre (South), Bengaluru under the command of Brigadier Dharmendra Singh Yadav.

The team is part of the Army Service Corps Centre and College, under the stewardship of Lieutenant General BK Repswal, who is also the Chief Patron of the team, the PRO added.

The Tornadoes created a sensation at its first appearance at the Ninth Asian Games in 1982 at Jaipur.

Since then the Tornadoes have performed in numerous display shows in and outside India.

The ASC Tornadoes have found their place in the Guinness Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, Unique World Records and India Book Records on more than one occasion and have excelled in breaking their own records and establishing new ones, the PRO said.PTI GMS SS

