Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 6 (ANI): BJP leader Balmukund Acharya took potshots at the Ashok Gehlot government for its 'bad governance' and the recent killing of Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur.

Condemning the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal constituency, Balmukund Acharya, claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government is solely responsible for the attack on Karni Sena Chief.

Blaming the Congress for the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Acharya Balmukund said that "the Karni Sena Chief had already hinted to the government that he had some threat and sought security, but due to political rivalry, the Ashok Gehlot government did not give any support to him."

Further coming down heavily on Ashok Gehlot, Acharya Balmukund said that "Mafias have flourished in the state under the Gehlot government. There is an atmosphere of fear in Rajasthan."

Slamming the Congress party, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena said, "Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi had requested state government security several times; he was being threatened by hardcore criminals, but the government still did not provide security to him and this is the result of that. New CM has not been decided and oath-taking has not happened yet but our party demands the arrest of such criminals. The Congress party is doing politics on this," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajput community members torched tyres at Seva Asaram Chowk in Udaipur, protested against the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and called for immediate action in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Bhawani Singh Kalvi, son of Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, said that the crowd will keep on increasing unless there is a positive result in nabbing those responsible. Urging all party leaders to stand in solidarity, Kalvi said that the incident is above political parties and each one of us is expecting the government to take swift action in the case.

Slamming the Rajasthan government over the incident, protester Kalyan Singh Jadhav said, "The incident is very unfortunate and it is a tight slap on the government of Rajasthan. We will continue the protest unless we get justice and the culprits are punished". (ANI)

