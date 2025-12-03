New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed "extreme sorrow and astonishment" over Lok Sabha not including former MP Rameshwar Dudi, who passed away in October, during the obituary references on the first day of the winter session.

"It is a matter of extreme sorrow and astonishment that on the first day of the Winter Session of the Lok Sabha, when tributes are traditionally paid to the departed leaders, the name of Rameshwar Dudhi, who passed away recently, was not included," Gehlot wrote on X in Hindi.

Tagging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on X, Gehlot said that such an "oversight is extremely painful," seeing that the Speaker himself has been a member of Rajasthan Assembly too.

"Dudi was a member of the Lok Sabha and had been fighting for the rights of the country's farmer community. He had also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is himself a Member of Parliament from Rajasthan, and such an oversight is extremely painful," Gehlot wrote.

The first day of the Lok Sabha began on December 1, with references to the passing away of former MPs Tilakdhari Prasad Singh, Ram Rati Bind, and Shibu Soren.

Former Bikaner MP and Rajasthan MLA Rameshwar Dudi, aged 62 passed away on October 3. He had suffered a brain hemorrhage in August 2023, after which he went into a coma.

Dudi was elected into Lok Sabha in 1999, and continued to represent Bikaner till 2004. He was elected to Rajasthan Legislative assembly in 2013. Dudi was constantly raise the issues of farmers.

Earlier in October, his last rites were performed, with former CM Ashok Gehlot, Opposition Leader in Rajasthan assembly Tikaram Julie and many others also present.

Gehlot had expressed grief over the passing of Dudi then, writing on X, "After being ill for nearly 2 years, his departure at such a young age will always be deeply felt. This is a personal shock for me."

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former Leader of Opposition, Rameshwar Dudi. In a post on X, the Rajasthan CM said, "The news of the demise of former Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Shri Rameshwar Dudi ji, is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant the departed soul a place in His supreme abode and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this calamity." (ANI)

