Jaipur, August 27: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he will undergo an angioplasty procedure at SMS Hospital in Jaipur after he experienced severe chest pain.

"Post Covid I was having health issues and since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angio done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me," Gehlot tweeted.

Also Read | Huawei Nova Y60 Smartphone With Helio P35 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Post Covid I was having health issues & Since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT NGO done in SMS hospital.Angioplasty will be done.I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital.I am fine & will be back soon.Your blessings & well wishes r with me. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 27, 2021

Earlier in the morning, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a series of tweets alleged that the Central and the state government are trying to "erase" the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by "tampering" with its basic structure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)