Dehradun, Nov 30 (PTI) Ashok Kumar, a 1989 batch IPS officer, on Monday took charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand.

He took over from Anil Kumar Raturi who retired on Monday after 33 years of service.

Also Read | Nivar Cyclone: TDP Rally Demands Compensation to Farmers Hit by the Cyclone.

A small function was held at the state police headquarters here on the occasion.

Kumar is the 11th DGP of Uttarakhand. PTI ALM

Also Read | BSF Raising Day 2020: Know Day, History And Significance of the Foundation Day on 56th Border Security Force.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)