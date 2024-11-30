Patna, Nov 30 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to reopen a section of the '80-pillared assembly hall' at Kumhrar here on Sunday, a site regarded as the only evidence of architectural activities of the Mauryan emperors in the Indian subcontinent.

Experts believe that this hall was where Emperor Ashoka held his meetings. However, in the late 1990s, the ruins of the hall began to get waterlogged due to groundwater seepage. To prevent further decay of the excavated structure, the site was covered with soil and sand in 2004.

Also Read | West Bengal: 4 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested Near International Border in Nadia.

The decision to re-open a portion of the hall was made on Saturday after a team of experts, led by Yadubir Singh Rawat, Director General of ASI, and scientists including Alok Kumar Sinha, Rittik Das, and the Superintending Archaeologist of the Patna Circle, Sujeet Nayan, inspected the site.

"It has been decided to re-open the '80-pillared assembly hall' for the public from tomorrow. Initially, only a few pillars of the hall will be opened for the public," Nayan told PTI.

Also Read | Ballia Shocker: Man Held for Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old Dalit Boy in Uttar Pradesh.

Nayan added, "This will be a historic moment as the hall will be opened for the public after 20 years. The Mauryan Pillared Hall was brought to light by excavations conducted by ASI and the K P Jayaswal Research Institute, Patna, between 1912 and 1915, and again between 1951 and 1955. This hall is believed to have been used by Ashoka for the Third Buddhist Council held at Patliputra in the 3rd Century BCE."

Due to waterlogging caused by groundwater seepage in the late 20th century, the site was again covered with soil and sand in 2005 to prevent further damage.

However, the ASI has now decided to reopen portions of the hall for public viewing. Nayan noted, "Later, after a detailed analysis of the current condition, all pillars may be opened for the public."

The 80-pillared assembly hall is considered one of the first pieces of evidence of ancient Pataliputra. It was "lost to oblivion" for many years, as the hall was buried under soil up to 20 feet at the Mauryan heritage site.

Kumhrar is an area of Patna where remains of the ancient city of Patliputra, the capital of the Mauryan Empire, were excavated.

Archaeological remains here, dating back to 600 BCE, reveal the history of the city and its rulers, including Ajatasattu, Chandragupta Maurya, and Ashoka. The site includes remnants from four historical periods, spanning from 600 BCE to 600 CE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)