Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 29 (ANI): Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a constituent in the BJP-led ruling alliance of Assam, on Friday held party workers meeting in Guwahati. AGP president and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora urged the cadre to work with renewed vigour to further strengthen the party base at the grassroots "for a secure future for Assam".

"As the Lok Sabha polls are nearing, I called upon the office bearers and Karyakartas to take up organizational work systematically and reach out to the people to ensure AGP's representation in the lower house of parliament," Atul Bora said after the meeting. Senior party leaders were also present at the meeting.

He said that the Party has not yet decided how many seats it should seek in the alliance with BJP and other parties for the next Loksabha election. In the 2019 Loksabha election, AGP contested three Loksabha seats from Assam as part of the alliance led by BJP but could not win a single seat. Currently, AGP has one Rajya Sabha Member. (ANI)

