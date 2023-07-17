Goalpara (Assam), Jul 17 (PTI) The Assam government on Monday carried out an eviction drive to clear Nalbari Reserve Forest in Assam's Goalpara district from encroachers, an official said.

Lakhipur ranger Dhruba Dutta said around 100 hectares of the forest area had been encroached over the years and the administration has now decided to clear those.

"We carried out an eviction drive today and cleared around three hectares. In the process, 15 families were evicted," he added.

The exercise was carried out in presence of civil and police officials, Dutta said.

"We did not face any resistance during the drive. In the rest of the encroached land, eviction exercises will be carried out in the coming days," he said. PTI TR

