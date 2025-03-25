Guwahati, Mar 25 (PTI) Three infiltrators from Bangladesh have been apprehended in Assam's Sribhumi district and deported on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a post on X, he said, “@sribhumipolice continues its crackdown on infiltration, 3 Bangladeshi nationals apprehended. All of them have been promptly pushed back across the border.”

Sarma had earlier claimed that 320 illegal infiltrators have been pushed back in the last seven months, and that the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border in the northeast, an official said.

The Assam Police is also maintaining a high alert along the border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, he said.

