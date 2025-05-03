Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 3 (ANI): The first phase of panchayat elections in Assam was conducted on Friday in 14 districts of the state. The 14 districts include Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi.

As per the data of the Assam State Election Commission, 64.71 per cent voter turnout recorded in Tinsukia district while 68 per cent voter turnout recorded in Dibrugarh, 71.02 per cent in Charaideo, 72.56 per cent in Sivasagar, 80.02 per cent in Majuli, 72.15 per cent in Jorhat, 69.92 per cent in Golaghat, 77.14 per cent in Dhemaji, 71 per cent in Lakhimpur, 61 per cent in Sonitpur, 64.51 per cent in Biswanath, 73 per cent in Cachar, 73.5 per cent in Hailakandi and 64.10 per cent in Sribhumi district.

Also Read | Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Open for 500 Specialist Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at unionbankofindia.co.in by May 20.

The overall voter turnout in this phase was recorded at 70.19%.

The Commission also announced that re-polling will be conducted at 43 polling stations due to disturbances. These include 31 stations in Hailakandi, 8 in Sribhumi, 2 in Lakhimpur, and one each in Golaghat and Majuli.

Also Read | Digital Clock Contest: Indian Railways Launches 'Design a Digital Clock' Challenge With Prizes Up to INR 5 Lakh.

"Except a few polling stations where untoward incidents took place, the 1st phase Panchayat Election, 2025, completed peacefully," the Assam State Election Commission said in a press statement.

The second phase of the polls will be held on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts, and the counting of votes will take place on May 11.

The Commission affirmed that all necessary arrangements were made to ensure a free and fair election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)