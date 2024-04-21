Guwahati, Apr 21 (PTI)) Altogether nine candidates, including two women, in five constituencies which will go to polls in the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, have declared that they are facing criminal cases.

AIUDF has two contestants, the BJP and the Gana Suraksha Party have one each while the remaining six are independent candidates.

AIUDF's Aminul Islam, BJP's Suresh Bora and independents Sikha Sarma and Abu Eusuf Md Raihan Uddin are in the fray in central Assam's Nagaon constituency which has the highest number of candidates with criminal records.

Islam, an MLA from the Dhing constituency, has four cases pending against him, related to sedition, intending to outrage religious feelings, promoting enmity between different groups, criminal conspiracy, negligent act likely to spread infection disease dangerous to life and disobedience to order promulgated by public servant but no charges have been framed against him.

BJP's Suresh Bora has three cases against him, related to forgery, dishonestly acquiring property, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy with charges framed in two and was convicted in a cheating case for which he had to pay a fine of Rs 500.

Independent Sikha Sarma has three cases pending against her for sedition, statements intended to public mischief, defamation, and insult to the modesty of a woman with no charges framed against her.

Another independent from the same constituency Abu Eusuf Md Raihan Uddin has one case related to domestic violence and no charge has been framed against him so far.

The Karimganj constituency has three candidates with criminal cases pending against them.

AIUDF's Sahabul Islam Choudhury and two independents Abdul Kalam Mazumder and Muzakkir Hasan Laskar are contesting there.

Choudhury has two cases against him related to punishment for criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonestly acquiring property with charges framed in one.

Independent contestant Abdul Kalam Mazumder has three cases against him related to criminal intimidation, assaulting a woman with the intent to disrobe, cheating and dishonestly acquiring property, obscene acts and songs, house trespass and criminal conspiracy with no charges framed against him.

Another independent Muzakkir Hasan Laskar from Karimganj has one case pending against him related to domestic violence and wrongful confinement with no charges framed against him.

In Darrang-Udalguri, a woman candidate Swarna Devi of Gana Surakhsha Party has one case related to mischief by destroying a public landmark and for being a part of unlawful assembly with charges framed against her but no conviction yet.

Diphu constituency's independent candidate Jones Ingti Kathar has two cases pending against him, related to criminal intimidation, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, and others, disobedience to order and obstructing public servant in the discharge of duties, with no charges framed so far.

The second phase of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on April 26.

