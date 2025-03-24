Guwahati, Mar 24 (PTI) The Assam Assembly on Monday witnessed an uproarious situation with the ruling party alleging that Deputy Speaker Numal Momin was attacked by Congress MLA Nurul Huda just outside the House, leading to adjournment.

The Congress legislators attended the Assam Assembly wearing black dresses to protest against ruling BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who verbally abused opposition MLAs and tried to physically attack them inside the House last week.

Before the session started, the Congress legislators held a sit-in protest outside the Speaker's chamber in the Assembly building demanding action against Kurmi.

"I got a WhatsApp from Momin that he was attacked by Nurul Huda and he is now hospitalised. I request the Speaker to file a police case as it happened outside the House and then police will investigate it," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in between the Question Hour.

Moments before that, Momin was seen sitting inside the House and attended the session. He left the House after some time.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary said he has asked the officials to check the matter.

Reacting to CM's allegations, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia demanded a House Committee to investigate the matter instead of giving a police case as it was reported to take place inside the Assembly building.

The opposition comprising Congress, AIUDF and CPI(M) went to the Well of the House and protested against Kurmi and ruling party's statement regarding the alleged attack on Momin.

Led by Sarma, the treasury benches too countered with shouting and said Momin, a tribal, was attacked by the opposition.

"This will set a bad precedence that an indigenous tribal has been attacked inside the Assembly complex. This is going to be a big issue," the CM said.

With no side relenting, Daimary said that he has asked the Assembly Secretary to check about Momin's status and adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

