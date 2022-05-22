Hailakandi (Assam), May 22 (PTI) An associate professor of a college in Assam's Hailakandi district, who was arrested for allegedly sending emails to officials criticising government policies and using unparliamentarily words against the chief minister, has been granted bail by a local court, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

A suo moto case was registered by the police against the accused based on his emails and he was placed under arrest on Saturday after nearly 18 hours of questioning, he said.

Also Read | Thrikkakara Bypolls 2022: Aam Aadmi Party and Kerala-Based Twenty20 Not To Support Any Front.

"The accused moved for bail, which was granted to him late on Saturday evening," the officer said.

He had sent out emails to several government officials, including the superintendent of police of Hailakandi, "which was extremely hateful and communal in nature", the officer stated.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Woman, Called for Questioning As Suspect in Assault Case, Hangs Self Inside Washroom of Police Station in Rajkot.

The associate professor is facing allegation of attempting to insult other religious faiths with a purpose of creating a divisive atmosphere, he said.

He is also being accused of impersonating his minor son to criticise government policies, he added.

"The email had used slang language and highly objectionable words against authorities of the Assam government, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. "In the email, he criticised the educational system and tried to promote a book written by him, which is based primarily of Islamic faith and virtue," he said.

The senior officer claimed that it was a "deliberate and malicious intend to outrage the religious feelings and an attempt to insult other religious faith with a purpose of creating divisive atmosphere".

He also allegedly impersonated his child, who studies in Class IV, and submitted an objectionable petition against the government Program 'Gunotsav', an exercise to evaluate government schools, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)