By Hemanta Kumar Nath

Guwahati (Assam), [India], February 13 (ANI): One Bangladeshi cattle smuggler was killed in a firing incident that took place at the Kukurmara area in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district along the India-Bangladesh border on Sunday morning, informed Border Security Force (BSF) official.

The BSF official said that the incident occurred while smugglers had tried to transport cows from the Indian side to Bangladesh by pulling the cows over the tall barbed-wire fence.

The BSF personnel deployed along the international border tried to stop the illegal activities. But the smuggler group tried to overpower the BSF personnel. "One smuggler from Bangladesh side was killed in BSF firing on the spot and the security personnel recovered three cows, sharp weapons from the spot. The incident took place at Kukurmara BOP at around 4 am on Sunday, said JC Nayak, DIG of BSF of Dhubri sector.

"Around 20-25 smugglers from Indian side came to the area with cattle heads and their intention was to transport the cattle heads to the Bangladesh side by crossing the fencing of the international border. Similar numbers of smugglers also came from the Bangladesh side," the BSF official said.

He further informed, "They use bamboo made lever or crane to transport the cows to Bangladesh and they pull the cows over the tall barbed fence. Today also the Indian smugglers had tried to use this method. Our boys had challenged them, but they didn't stop their activities and they also tried to overpower our boys." He also said that the first BSF's two jawans had fired upon them by using PAG gun, but they didn't stop their activities. "Some people from Bangladesh side had tried to cut barbed wire and cut 3-4 barbed wire in Bangladesh side. There was no option for us to fire upon them to control the situation and our jawan fired one round bullet by using an INSAS rifle and it hit a Bangladesh smuggler," Nayak said.

"We had searched the area and found that the smuggler was killed. We recovered three cows, a cantilever, daos, bamboo sticks. We have informed the local police of Mankachar police station about the incident," the BSF official said. The Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier had seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs, over 8,000 cattle heads worth over Rs 11 crore and apprehended 117 Bangladeshi nationals in last year. (ANI)

