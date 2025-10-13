Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 13 (ANI): The Government of Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has reached yet another historic milestone by providing gainful employment to over one lakh candidates, now steadily progressing toward the monumental target of two lakh appointments.

In a statement, Assam State BJP said that, bringing renewed optimism to the aspirational youth of the state, the government is set to offer employment to 35,000 candidates within the month of October. The declaration of the much-awaited results for 5,614 constable posts in the Assam Police has not only fulfilled countless dreams but also underscored the government's commitment to transparency, efficiency, and meritocracy.

"Equally noteworthy is the impending declaration of results for 3,698 technical and nontechnical positions under the Health Department. As announced by the Chief Minister during his Facebook Live address, results for the 4th Grade posts under the ADR Examination will be declared on October 15, followed by Postgraduate Teacher results by October 17," said in the statement.

Assam State BJP spokesperson Zafreen Mehjabin expressed profound appreciation and warm felicitations to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for actualizing his commitment of providing one lakh government jobs--a promise once dismissed by the opposition as unattainable.

"Today, this accomplishment stands as irrefutable evidence of the Chief Minister's visionary leadership and resolute execution. By November, an additional 38,000 appointments are scheduled for distribution, reflecting a sustained momentum in employment generation. Simultaneously, under the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA), one lakh more youths--both men and women--will each receive Rs 5 lakh to embark on entrepreneurial ventures, catalyzing a wave of self-reliance across the state. The application process is already underway, and beneficiaries who judiciously utilized the first installment are poised to receive the second tranche of support," said in the statement.

Zafreen Mehjabin remarked that the BJP-led Government of Assam under CM's stewardship has transcended the traditional confines of employment policy by harmonizing government recruitment with enterprise-led growth.

"This dual emphasis--on merit-based appointments and entrepreneurial empowerment--symbolizes a paradigm shift toward holistic socio-economic transformation," the Assam State BJP said in the statement.

She further added that after 2026, the Chief Minister envisions extending employment opportunities to another two lakh youths, thus institutionalizing a long-term framework for human capital development and inclusive prosperity. The transparent and meritocratic recruitment process has illuminated millions of households with hope and dignity.

"Contrasting sharply with the era of systemic corruption and nepotism under previous regimes, the BJP Government has ushered in a new ethos of credibility, fairness, and opportunity--anchored in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," said in the statement. (ANI)

