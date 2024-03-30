Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 30 (ANI): Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP candidate from Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency, visited the Madarkhat Xatra in Lahowal in Dibrugarh district on Saturday.

Sonowal said that he was deeply touched by the love, affection, and kindness he received from elders. He reverently touched the feet of an elderly woman to seek blessings.

Reflecting on his experience, Sonowal said, "I learned to walk by holding the hand of my late mother. Today, after meeting the elders here, the void in my heart is filled with pure love, affection, and blessings from the maternal figures."

Sarbananda Sonowal filed his nomination papers on March 26 with the returning officer in Dibrugarh as a BJP candidate for the Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency.

As per the affidavit, Sonowal declared his movable assets are worth Rs 1,64,65,258 and his immovable assets are worth Rs 3,11,20,000.In 2021, Sonowal declared his movable assets worth Rs 1,14,76,394 and immovable assets worth Rs 2,02,95,000.

He added in his affidavit that he has Rs 27,679 cash in hand and Rs 47,59,705 deposited in five bank accounts.

His movable assets include 10,249 shares of Oil India Limited with a current market value of Rs 59,74,142, other investments of Rs 37,00,025, and 30 grams of gold valued at Rs 1,35,000.Sonowal's immovable assets include four plots of inherited agricultural land in Dibrugarh, with an approximate market value of Rs 36,20,000.

He also has non-agricultural land--three in Dibrugarh and one in Guwahati, which have an approximate market value of Rs 1 crore and two residential buildings, which have an approximate current market value of Rs 1.75 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 25,78,370.

Sonowal also declared that there is no case pending against him and that he has not been convicted of any criminal offence. (ANI)

