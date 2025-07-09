Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 9 (ANI): In a significant success to curb trans-border crimes and narcotics trafficking at the Indo-Bangladesh border, the vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) under the Guwahati Frontier, alongwith a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended one Indian narcotics smuggler and seized 473 kg of ganja at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Cooch-Behar district (WB).

In a press release, the PRO of BSF Guwahati Frontier said that, "based on a reliable intelligence regarding illegal stocking of Ganja meant for smuggling from India to Bangladesh, on July 8, 2025, Bordermen of 78 Bn BSF along with a team of Narcotics Control Bureau, Zonal Unit Siliguri, launched a special joint operation in Indo-Bangladesh bordering village Rajpur of Coochbehar district (West Bengal).

Also Read | PM Modi in Namibia: Standing Ovation, 'Modi, Modi' Chant Reverberates As PM Narendra Modi Addresses Namibian Parliament (Watch Video).

"The successful operation, actively assisted by a BSF K-9 warrior, led to the apprehension of one Indian smuggler and the recovery of 473 kg of ganja from his house. The apprehended smuggler and seized items are under the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further legal action," said the press release.

Keeping in view the vulnerability of the border, activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always on the alert to effectively thwart trans-border crimes, including drug trafficking and making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes. (ANI)

Also Read | Hyderabad Drug Bust: Telangana's EAGLE and Cyberabad Police Bust Drug Racket Operating From Kompally Restaurant; 6 Arrested, Including Owner (See Pic).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)