Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Assam government and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government jointly organized the first Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Lecture at Cotton University in Guwahati on Monday.

The event, held on the occasion of Students' Day (Chatra Diwas), marked the 69th birth anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, revered as the "Father of the Bodo people."

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 1: Logan Paul, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Jofra Archer and Jung Hae-in - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 1.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro, and Cotton University VC Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka were present on the occasion.

Pramod Boro, Chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), said, "Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma's dedication to peace, justice, and social upliftment laid the foundation for a harmonious Bodoland. Inspired by his ideals, we strive to build a future where everyone thrives with dignity, respect, and equal opportunity."

Also Read | 'PM Narendra Modi in 2029 Too': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Shoots Down Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut's Claims of Change.

Delivering his speech on the "Bodoland Model of Peace--Transformation of Bodoland and a Vision for the Future" at the event, Pramod Boro outlined the BTR government's efforts in fostering peace, progress, harmony, and integrity in BTR.

"Today, the legacy of Bodofa has profoundly impacted many generations of our society. Bodofa's revolutionary ideals illuminate a path that steers away from hatred and destruction and points towards freedom, justice and victory - Sangharsh to Nirman - a roadmap where everybody becomes the winner. It is only because of Bodofa that a roadmap for peace was made possible in the Bodoland region," Pramod Boro said.

"Thus, as we commemorate Bodofa as a champion of the marginalized and oppressed, one who advocated for the rights of the poor., vulnerable and discriminated, we also celebrate his life and teachings that emphasized the importance of peace, understanding and conflict resolution through negotiation, dialogue and reciprocity," he added.

Pramod Boro also inaugurated the Language Laboratory at Cotton University.

Established and funded by the Government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), this state-of-the-art facility will serve as a vital hub for research, preservation, and promotion of Bodo and other diverse languages of Assam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)