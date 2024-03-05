Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police has summoned Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia and state party President Bhupen Kumar Borah for the second time for questioning in connection with a clash that took place during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati, officials said on Tuesday.

The CID has asked Debabrata Saikia to appear before the CID Police Station in Guwahati's Ulubari on March 6 and Bhupen Kumar Borah on March 7.

Earlier, the CID summoned Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and another Assam Pradesh Congress leader for questioning in connection with the case.

The CID Assam had earlier issued a summons to Debabrata Saikia on February 26.

"The CID has issued summons to Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah in connection with the FIR registered at Basistha police station on January 23 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 for investigation," a senior police official said.

The case has been registered under sections 120B/143/147/283/253/332/333/188/427 of the IPC and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Debabrata Saikia said that he had received the notice from the CID under section 41A of the CrPC.

On January 23 this year, a clash broke out in Guwahati when Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Guwahati when the party workers broke police barricades in Guwahati in the presence of Rahul and other senior Congress leaders.

Visuals from the scene showed a number of Congress supporters, many of them bearing party flags, tussling with police personnel and attempting to break barricades while Rahul Gandhi looked on from a distance.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Basistha Police Station relating to the violation of various laws during a road event of the Indian National Congress and the case was transferred to CID Assam for a thorough and in-depth investigation through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be constituted by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of CID Assam. (ANI)

