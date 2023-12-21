Kamrup (Assam) [India], December 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Kamrup and urged the officials to ensure the saturation of all beneficiaries.

The Assam Chief Minister encouraged people to take full benefit of the programme and enlist themselves in eligible welfare schemes.

Thousands of people from the Palasbari assembly constituency in Kamrup district took part in the programme.

Local MLA Hemanga Thakuria told ANI that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra across the country to spread awareness among the people of the development schemes implemented by the government.

"During the period of 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken lots of initiatives to help the poor people, needy people. After becoming the Prime Minister he launched so many schemes and all the schemes have been wonderfully implemented. The Prime Minister has made a campaign across the country so that the public can be aware of the schemes and the schemes should be implemented properly. He launched Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra across the country. Today Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in the Palasbari constituency and the public is very happy to participate in the programme. The public should know what the scheme is going on and the public should be aware of this," Hemanga Thakuria said.

On the other hand, Dhuniya Das, a beneficiary of the Palasbari assembly constituency said that she has benefited from the government scheme.

"We have a 12-member women's group and we received a loan amount of Rs 3 lakh from the government scheme. We are now engaged in weaving, and farming activities by utilising the loan amount. We have already repaid the loan amount. We are very much thankful to the government for supporting us," Dhuniya Das.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand to saturate the benefits of central government schemes across the nation. (ANI)

