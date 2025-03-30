Nagaon (Assam) [India], March 30 (ANI): In a move to strengthen the connectivity across the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday dedicated a restored and repurposed bridge over the Kopili river at Kampur at a function held at Kampur in Nagaon district.

It may be noted that, Government of Assam restored and repurposed the bridge, which was built in 1958-59, into a pedestrian bridge and walking zone. CMSarma dedicated the bridge to the public, thereby enhancing pedestrian safety and creating a vibrant recreational space for the area.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025 Wishes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Eid Greetings, Says 'It Brings a Message of Happiness and Harmony'.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed bridge nearby, further strengthening connectivity.

Sarma, during his visit to the district, also laid the foundation stone for police stations in Kampur, Kachua, Jamunamukh, Samaguri and Khatowal with a total project cost of Rs 18.33 crore.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gives Shoutout to Kerala-Born Rapper Hanumankind for Promoting India's Traditional Arts in 'Run It Up' Song.

Moreover, the Chief Minister announced an additional sanction of Rs. 10 crore for the under-construction stadium in Kampur. Sarma also dedicated the Kampur Railway over bridge involving Rs. 63 crore.

It may be noted that the Kampur Kopili bridge, measuring 160 metres, was constructed by Gammon India and it was inaugurated by the then Minister of Town and Country Planning, Motiram Bor, connecting north and south of Kampur in 1958-59.

The bridge was shown in one of the scenes of the film "Kokadeuta Nati aur Hati", featuring Himanta Biswa Sarma, then a student of Class VI. However, with time, the bridge became inefficient in handling the increasing number of vehicles.

Therefore, the State government under the SOPD fund of the financial year 2018-19 decided to construct another bridge parallel to the earlier bridge.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the restored and repurposed bridge, conceding the long demand of the people, as he could not help but recreate the cult scene when he rode on the back of an elephant to cross the river using the bridge.

Speaking at a programme held at Barhampur, Sarma said that the inauguration and laying foundation of infrastructure projects have brought about a new momentum of development in Barhampur.

"We are connecting Assam with one bridge at a time. We are building 1,000 bridges across the state, cutting across geographic hurdles, to provide last-mile connectivity to the people. Kampur Kopili Bridge brings a wave of nostalgia as it is in this very location, I rode an elephant years back for the film Kokadeuta Nati aur Hati," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that, State government is also exploring new ventures on the land of the defunct sugar mill and very soon the government would come up with a concrete plan.

The Chief Minister said that as per its commitment, the State government has been working to establish medical college, universities, bridges, etc, in every district of the state.

"In every field, Assam has treaded a new path of development. People living below the poverty line are seeing the ray of hope as unemployed youth have found a sense of purpose in their lives," the Chief Minister said.

Water Resources, Minister Pijush Hazarika, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Jitu Goswami, CEM KAAC Tuliram Ronghang, CEM Tiwa Autonomous Council Jiban Chandra Konwar and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Sarma also visited the Nonoi Sariyatholi Baregoyan Samaj Mandir and offered his prayers to Gurujona for the well-being of all.

Considering the important role played by the Baregoyan Samaj in promoting art, culture and spirituality in the State, Sarma announced Rs 1 crore to support Bhaona and further enhancement of the cultural and spiritual activities in the area.

Moreover, as a part of the celebration of 2025 as the Year of Books, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also dedicated the renovated Bapuji Hall and Library in Nagaon today. This library was originally established in 1948 and has been a centre of learning for over seven decades. To support its further development, the Assam Government will provide Rs 1 crore to complete the remaining works, the Chief Minister added.

Earlier on Sunday, Sarma, on his way to Nagaon, joined the fellow karyakartas in Nij Demow to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat. He said it was an enlightening episode, as he thoroughly enjoyed the episode. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)