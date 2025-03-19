Kamrup (Assam) [India], March 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma started the process of distributing sanction letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) by ceremoniously presenting 10 sanction letters to 10 beneficiaries at a central function held at Rampur, in Palashbhari in Kamrup district on Wednesday.

According to an official press release, the Chief Minister has started the process of distributing 3,88,358 sanction letters under the (PMAY-G) to the beneficiaries across the state.

The first installment amount under the scheme of Rs 37,500 is to be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of the scheme, according to the press release.

During the distribution ceremony CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "with the distribution of the PMAY-G sanction letters, State government has taken a decisive step to ensure that Housing for all does not remain a vision, it becomes a reality".

"We aim to complete the target of 26 lakh PMAY houses in the coming days and make the provision for 15 lakh additional homes to ensure every poor in Assam has his or her own pucca house," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister also said that the government has always committed to meeting the people's housing needs, and through PMAY, the State government is prioritizing these needs.

The chief minister said the government is initiating the 'Awas Plus Survey' from March 17 to 26 for those whose names are not on the 'beneficiaries list'.

"The government Jeevika Sakhis will carry out the survey to identify the prospective beneficiaries of the scheme. Interested applicants can also verify their AADHAR via e-KYC to carry out self-verification free of cost," he added.

The CM also appealed to the people not to fall prey to any middlemen. The government is rolling out the entire process transparently, and the beneficiaries do not have to pay a single penny to get their houses allotted in their names.

Highlighting the state government's list of welfare schemes that directly affect ease of living, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that his government will enhance the number of beneficiaries of the 'Orunodoi' scheme in the coming months.

"As a result of the existing 26 lakh beneficiaries, the number of beneficiaries will go up to 37 lakh. From now on, every ration card holder will be entitled to sugar, pulses and salt at subsidized rates. For sugar and pulses, the State government will give Rs 25 as a subsidy for every kilogram, said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"For salt, the quantum of subsidy will be Rs 10 per kg", CM added.

With regard to Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, the Chief Minister said that the State government will spend Rs 3200 crore on the scheme to empower women. He said that under the scheme, eligible women will be given Rs 10,000 in the first instalment.

He further said that if the women utilised the amount properly, the government would grant them an additional Rs 25,000, of which the state government would bear half.

He also said that his government will start giving Rs 10,000 each to the women beneficiaries belonging to self help groups under the scheme from April 1 at a programme to be held at Behali.

Additional Chief Secretary P&RD Dr JB Ekka gave the welcome address in the programme, which was also addressed by Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, MLA Palashbari Hemang Thakuia. Commissioner P&RD Kerthi Jalli, DC Kamrup Deba Kumar Mishra and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

