Guwahati (Assam)[India], September 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed pride over Guwahati hosting the Women's World Cup opening match, but stated he would miss the event due to his commitments during Durga puja.

The ICC Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place from September 30 to November 2 across India and Sri Lanka. The inaugural match will be played between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday.

"It's a proud moment for us that the Women's World Cup will begin in Assam. I will not go to watch the opening match, because I will be busy with the puja," he said.

On the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of the popular singer Zubeen Garg, Sarma assured that the probe is progressing diligently, emphasising that the government is committed to delivering justice by punishing those involved in the incident.

Zubeen's death in Singapore on September 19 due to drowning while swimming sparked anger in Assam, with many claiming that it was not an accidental death, but a conspiracy.

"As of now, we are not doing anything that would disappoint the people of Assam. Many processes are going on. I believe that we will be able to punish all who are involved in this incident and will be able to give justice," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sharma attended the Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati, where he began his visit by paying tribute to the photograph of acclaimed artist Zubeen Garg in Dharapur, located in the Jalukbari constituency.

Following this homage, the Chief Minister engaged in the puja ceremonies. It is noteworthy that he is set to participate in a total of 29 pujas across the Jalukbari constituency during this festive season.

The pandals, adorned with vibrant decorations, are abuzz with devotion as celebrations intensify for the seventh day of Navratri, Saptami, on Monday.

The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to Kaalratri, considered the fiercest form of Goddess Durga, who is described as the destroyer of all evil and negative energies.

Goddess Kaalratri rides a donkey and wears a garland of skulls around her neck. Kaalratri is a Sanskrit word that means the one who brings the death of darkness. (ANI)

