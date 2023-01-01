Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday flagged off 100 new CNG-run buses in the state's capital city Guwahati and also inaugurated the city's first CNG fuel station.

The Guwahati Smart City Limited, under its Smart City Mission, has procured these buses, which are equipped with air-conditioning, fire-detection, and global positioning systems, and will be operated by Assam State Transport Corporation, a statement from Chief Minister's Office said.

The Chief Minister said the launch of the CNG-run buses and inauguration of the CNG fuel station was a step towards gradual but firm mitigation of the impacts of climate change and global warming.

Attributing excessive use of fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel as a prime reason behind the trend of global warming, the Chief Minister said the carbon emissions from the use of such sources of energy were creating climatic imbalances in many parts of the globe, including Assam.

It is important all must unitedly work towards mitigating the impact of climate change and work out a long-term and permanent solution, he said, adding clean and green energy, such as CNG, held the answer to the problem.

The Chief Minister further stated that all over the world, major cities have already witnessed a significant transition to clean energy sources in many areas. The gradual transition towards clean and green fuel in the public transport system of Guwahati would ensure the State would contribute towards the nation's commitments to capping carbon emissions. (ANI)

