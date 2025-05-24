New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met top industrialists in Delhi and asked them to fulfill their commitments made during Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister met the Chairman of Vedanta Group, Anil Agarwal at his official residence on Friday evening and asked him to operationalise the group's investment commitment made during Advantage Assam Summit held in February this year.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon to Reach Maharashtra Soon, Conditions Favourable for 2 to 3 Days, Says IMD.

Vedanta Chairman, Agarwal said the group is wholly committed to Assam's growth journey and is keen to expand its footprint in the state's hydrocarbon sector.

Later, taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister wrote, "Today in New Delhi, I met the very enterprising Chairman of @Vedanta_Group, Shri @AnilAgarwal_Ved Ji.

Also Read | DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2025: DRDO’s Recruitment and Assessment Centre Invites Application for 148 Scientist Posts, Apply Online at rac.gov.in.

We spoke on operationalising the group's investment commitment made during #AdvantageAssam2. Vedanta is keen to expand its footprint in the state's hydrocarbon sector."

Later, the Chief Minister met Managing Director of ITC Hotels, Anil Chadha at his official residence and discussed the potential of investment in the hospitality sector.

Chadha told the Chief Minister that his group is very keen in exploring opportunities in the hospitality sector in Assam.

Informing about the development, CMO Assam, wrote in an X post, "Shri Anil Chadha, MD, @ITCHotels called upon HCM Dr. @himantabiswa in New Delhi today.

They discussed the potential of investments in Assam's hospitality sector as Shri Chadha expressed keen interest in exploring opportunities for expansion in the state."

The Advantage Assam 2.0 has secured investment commitments worth Rs. 5.18 lakh crore over the next five years,

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Sarma, who is closely monitoring the investment commitments made by different companies during the Advantage Assam 2.0, will hold one-to-one meeting with the industry honchos in the national capital on May 26.

"The Hon'ble Chief Minister has started individual discussions with the companies about how to go about realising the investment on the ground, what kind of incentives they might need, land they would need. We will prepare the preparatory roadmap over the next six months," a senior official privy to the development said.

"If even a significant portion of the pledged investments materialises, Assam could emerge as a leading industrial hub in the Northeast and beyond. Therefore, the focus now shifts to implementation and execution, ensuring that these investments translate into job creation, infrastructure development, and long-term economic benefits for the state," the official added.

To achieve this goal, the Government of Assam plans to carefully analyse investment proposals in the current financial year and work toward a comprehensive roadmap within the next six months. "The roadmap will focus on addressing key challenges such as land allocation, ease of doing business, and incentive structures to ensure that projects move from paper to reality," the official quipped. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)