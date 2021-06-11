Nagpur, June 11: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh supremo Mohan Bhagwat at the organization's headquarters here on Friday.

This was Sarma's first visit to the RSS headquarters after becoming chief minister of Assam a month ago. Who Is Himanta Biswa Sarma? Here's All You Need to Know About The New Assam Chief Minister.

Sarma spent more than an hour at the RSS headquarters and met Bhagwat, Sangh sources said, without revealing what transpired at the meeting.

